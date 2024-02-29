TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Reports Strong Growth in Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Earnings

Substantial Backlog Increase and Free Cash Flow Highlight Resilient Performance

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 revenue increased by 22.6% year-over-year to $2,077.7 million.
  • Net Income: Q4 net income reached $53.0 million, a significant turnaround from a loss in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Full-year adjusted EBITDA grew by 26.8% to $819.6 million.
  • Backlog: Ending backlog surged by 41.5% to $13.2 billion, indicating strong future revenue potential.
  • Free Cash Flow: Q4 free cash flow was robust at $630 million, contributing to a healthy liquidity position.
  • Shareholder Distributions: Returned nearly $250 million to shareholders through repurchases and dividends in 2023.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, TechnipFMC PLC (FTI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, showcasing a strong finish to the year with significant growth in both the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results. The company, a global leader in oil and gas projects, technologies, systems, and services, reported a 22.6% increase in fourth-quarter revenue year-over-year, reaching $2,077.7 million, and a full-year revenue increase of 16.8% to $7,824.2 million.

TechnipFMC's robust performance is particularly noteworthy given the complex and cyclical nature of the oil and gas industry. The company's substantial increase in backlog, from $9.3 billion to $13.2 billion, suggests a strong pipeline of future projects and a testament to its competitive positioning in the market. The reported free cash flow of $630 million for the quarter underscores the company's operational efficiency and ability to generate shareholder value.

1760636053871554560.png

Financial and Operational Highlights

TechnipFMC's income for the fourth quarter stood at $53.0 million, a notable improvement from the loss of $26.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $218.7 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.5%, reflecting an 80.9% increase year-over-year. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA rose to $819.6 million, up 26.8% from 2022, demonstrating the company's ability to enhance profitability amidst market challenges.

The company's Subsea segment, which is a significant contributor to its revenue, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1,720.5 million, with an operating profit of $145.7 million. The Surface Technologies segment also showed positive momentum, with fourth-quarter revenue of $357.2 million and an operating profit of $33.2 million.

TechnipFMC's strong cash flow performance is further highlighted by its operational cash flow of $701.1 million for the quarter. The company's disciplined capital management is evident in its reduced net debt position, which declined by $534.3 million to $115.6 million, providing it with a solid financial foundation to pursue growth opportunities.

Strategic Outlook and Management Commentary

Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and CEO of TechnipFMC, expressed pride in the company's strong quarterly and full-year results, attributing the success to growth and operational momentum. Pferdehirt emphasized the record level of iEPCI™ awards and the quality of inbound orders, which exceeded 70% of Subsea orders. He also highlighted the company's robust order intake, which drove a 50% increase in Subsea backlog and is expected to support significant growth in Subsea adjusted EBITDA in 2024.

"We have entered an unprecedented time for the development of conventional energy resources, particularly offshore. This backdrop, combined with our unique capabilities, gives us the confidence to increase our expectations for Subsea inbound to reach $30 billion over the three-year period ending 2025. The significant increase in our order outlook will provide additional growth in backlog and further extend the execution of our project portfolio through the end of the decade."

Pferdehirt also noted the award of the Mero 3 HISEP® project by Petrobras, a milestone for the subsea industry, and a testament to TechnipFMC's technological innovation and project integration capabilities. Looking ahead, he anticipates continued strength in the market, driven by the demand for energy and the evolution of market trends, including a shift in capital flows, the role of new technologies, and the expanded role for subsea services.

Conclusion

TechnipFMC's earnings report reflects a company that is not only navigating the complexities of the energy sector but also capitalizing on opportunities to drive growth and shareholder value. With a solid increase in backlog and strong free cash flow generation, TechnipFMC is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of growth and profitability in the years ahead. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to the company's sustained operational excellence and strategic initiatives that align with the evolving energy landscape.

For more detailed information on TechnipFMC's financial performance and future outlook, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TechnipFMC PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.