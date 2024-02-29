Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Reports Solid Earnings for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Net Income and Cash Available for Distribution Reflect Positive Performance

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $0.24 per BUC for Q4 and $2.07 per BUC for the full year 2023.
  • Cash Available for Distribution (CAD): $0.27 per BUC for Q4 and $1.93 per BUC for the full year.
  • Total Assets: Reached $1.51 billion by the end of 2023.
  • Distributions: Quarterly distribution of $0.44 per BUC announced in December 2023.
  • Investment Activity: Advanced funds on MRB and GIL investments totaling over $49.9 million in Q4.
  • Portfolio Updates: All affordable multifamily MRB and GIL investments are current on payments with no forbearance requests.
  • Interest Rate Hedging: Net payments received under interest rate swap portfolio of approximately $1.9 million for Q4 and $6.0 million for the full year.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023. GHI, a company engaged in acquiring mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) for financing affordable multifamily housing, seniors housing, and commercial properties, reported a net income of $0.24 per Beneficial Unit Certificate (BUC) for the fourth quarter and $2.07 per BUC for the full year. Additionally, the Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) was reported at $0.27 per BUC for the quarter and $1.93 per BUC for the year.

The company's total assets stood at $1.51 billion as of the end of 2023. In December, GHI's Board of Managers declared a quarterly distribution of $0.44 per BUC, which included a regular cash distribution and a supplemental distribution payable in additional BUCs. This distribution strategy reflects the company's focus on delivering value to its unitholders and aligns with its investment growth strategy.

Financial Performance and Strategic Highlights

CEO Kenneth C. Rogozinski expressed satisfaction with the strong returns from investments, particularly noting the sale of Suites on Paseo, which allows for the redeployment of capital into core investment strategies. The company's investment and financing activities included advancing funds on various investments and securing new financing transactions to optimize its debt profile.

From an operational standpoint, all affordable multifamily MRB and GIL investments are current on payments, and the company has not received any forbearance requests. GHI's proactive hedging strategy has been effective, as evidenced by the net payments received under its interest rate swap portfolio, which helped mitigate the impact of volatile market interest rates.

Investment Portfolio and Market Outlook

The company's investment portfolio updates revealed that two joint venture equity investment properties have stabilized operations, and several others have begun leasing activities. Importantly, none of the properties under construction or development have experienced material supply chain disruptions, which is a positive sign for project timelines and cost management.

Looking forward, the company's strategic focus remains on acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments, leveraging favorable financing structures, and managing interest rate risk. GHI's commitment to these strategies is aimed at sustaining its track record of generating attractive returns and distributing value to its unitholders.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP's solid financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 demonstrate the company's ability to navigate the complexities of the market and continue to deliver value to its investors. With a clear strategy and a focus on its core investment areas, GHI is well-positioned for future growth and success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.