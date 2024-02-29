APA Corp (APA) Reports Solid Financial and Operational Results for Q4 and Full-Year 2023

Net Income Reaches $2.9 Billion with Strong Free Cash Flow Generation

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: APA Corp reported a net income of $2.9 billion for the full year, and $1.8 billion for Q4.
  • Earnings Per Share: Diluted EPS for Q4 stood at $5.78, with a full-year diluted EPS of $9.25.
  • Production: Full-year production averaged 405,000 BOE per day, with Q4 adjusted production at 341,000 BOE per day.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $965 million in free cash flow during the year.
  • Capital Investment: Plans for 2024 include $1.9 to $2.0 billion in upstream oil and gas capital investment.
  • Proved Reserves: Year-end 2023 proved reserves totaled 807 million BOE, 91% of which were proved developed.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, APA Corp (APA, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a robust financial and operational performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. Based in Houston, APA is an independent exploration and production company with a significant presence in the U.S., Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2023, the company reported proved reserves of 890 million barrels of oil equivalent, and a net production of 400 thousand boe/day for the year.

APA Corp's strong financial results were driven by exceptional well performance and execution, particularly in the Permian Basin. The company's strategic focus on generating free cash flow and returning value to shareholders was evident, with nearly $1 billion in free cash flow generated and 66% returned to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends.

APA Corp's CEO, John J. Christmann IV, highlighted the company's operational successes, including the appraisal program in Suriname, which identified an estimated recoverable oil resource of 700 million barrels. The company also expanded its exploration portfolio with new acreage in Alaska and offshore blocks in Uruguay.

The continuation of our exceptional well performance and execution in the Permian Basin drove APA’s strong results in 2023," said John J. Christmann IV, APA’s chief executive officer. "We generated nearly $1 billion in free cash flow and returned 66% to shareholders."

Looking ahead to 2024, APA Corp plans to invest between $1.9 and $2.0 billion in upstream oil and gas capital, with a focus on long-term investments in exploration activities and progressing a large-scale FPSO project in Suriname. Despite potential for lower commodity prices, the company intends to manage costs effectively and prioritize strategic opportunities.

1760678659036966912.png

APA Corp's financial achievements in 2023, including a reduction in net debt to $5.1 billion and a disciplined capital investment strategy, underscore the company's commitment to financial strength and shareholder value. The company's ability to adapt to market conditions while maintaining a solid balance sheet and cash flow positions it favorably within the oil and gas industry.

Investors and stakeholders can expect APA Corp to continue leveraging its operational expertise and diversified asset portfolio to navigate the dynamic energy market and deliver sustained value.

For more detailed financial information and operational updates, please visit APA Corp's website or refer to the full earnings release and financial statements.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from APA Corp for further details.

