On February 21, 2024, Christopher Cragg, a director at Powell Industries Inc (POWL, Financial), executed a sale of 9,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Powell Industries Inc is an industrial company that designs, manufactures, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the management and control of electrical energy and other critical processes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Powell Industries Inc shows a pattern of 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Powell Industries Inc were trading at $155.13, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.838 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.11, which is above the industry median of 21.48 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $155.13 and a GuruFocus Value of $50.66, Powell Industries Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.06, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

