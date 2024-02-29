BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Announces Record Financial Results for 2023

Double-Digit Revenue Growth and Strong Non-GAAP Earnings Highlight Year-End Success

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenues: $2.42 billion in FY'23, marking a 15% increase year-over-year (20% at constant currency).
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: Grew by 16% year-over-year to $0.87 in FY'23.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: Increased by 36% year-over-year to $2.08 in FY'23.
  • VOXZOGO® Net Revenues: Soared to $470 million in FY'23, a 178% increase year-over-year.
  • 2024 Financial Outlook: Anticipates double-digit total revenue growth, significant non-GAAP operating margin expansion, and non-GAAP EPS growing faster than revenues.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a record-setting financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, known for its focus on rare-disease therapies, including the recently approved ROCTAVIAN for hemophilia A and VOXZOGO for achondroplasia, has reported significant growth across key financial metrics.

BioMarin's success is largely attributed to the global demand for VOXZOGO, the only approved treatment for children with achondroplasia, which saw a remarkable increase in prescriptions, especially following the FDA's approval for use in children under the age of 5. The company's established enzyme products also contributed to the strong financial results, with VOXZOGO revenues growing 118% over the prior quarter.

1760782019048140800.png

Financial Performance and Strategic Priorities

BioMarin's total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $646.2 million, a 20% increase from the same period in 2022. This growth was driven by higher VOXZOGO sales volume and VIMIZIM product revenues, which were partially offset by lower KUVAN product revenues due to generic competition. GAAP net income saw a significant increase to $20.4 million in the fourth quarter, compared to a marginal loss in the same period of 2022. This improvement reflects higher gross profit and reduced severance costs, despite increased R&D and SG&A expenses.

Non-GAAP income also rose by $31.8 million to $94.9 million in the fourth quarter, thanks to higher gross profit and despite higher R&D and SG&A expenses. Looking ahead, BioMarin's 2024 financial outlook is optimistic, with the company expecting double-digit total revenue growth, a focus on operational excellence, and cost optimization to drive profitability.

Key Financial Metrics and Importance

Key financial achievements such as the growth in VOXZOGO net revenues, which reached $470 million for FY'23, are critical for BioMarin as they underscore the company's ability to successfully launch and scale treatments for rare diseases—a niche but vital segment in the biotechnology industry. The company's non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.08, a 36% increase year-over-year, is particularly important as it reflects the company's operational efficiency and profitability, excluding non-recurring or non-cash expenses.

These financial metrics are essential for investors as they provide insights into the company's financial health and its potential for sustained growth. BioMarin's focus on strategic priorities, including maximizing VOXZOGO opportunities and establishing ROCTAVIAN, positions the company to capitalize on its unique offerings in the rare disease market.

Analysis and Outlook

With a robust pipeline and strategic focus on high-impact R&D candidates, BioMarin is poised for continued success. The company's emphasis on expanding margins and accelerating EPS growth indicates a commitment to delivering shareholder value. BioMarin's financial guidance for 2024, with projected revenues between $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion and a non-GAAP operating margin percentage of 23% to 24%, reflects confidence in its ability to maintain momentum and achieve sustainable growth.

Investors and potential members of GuruFocus.com should note that BioMarin's strong financial performance, coupled with its strategic initiatives, presents a compelling case for the company's future prospects. The company's focus on rare genetic disorders and its track record of bringing innovative treatments to market make it a noteworthy player in the biotechnology space.

For a deeper dive into BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.'s financial details and strategic initiatives, interested parties can access the full earnings release and join the conference call and webcast scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.