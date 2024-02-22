On February 22nd, 2024, MercadoLibre Inc (MELI, Financial), the leading e-commerce and financial services company in Latin America, released its 8-K filing, showcasing a year of remarkable financial performance. The company, known for its vast e-commerce marketplace and complementary services such as Mercado Pago and Mercado Envios, has reported record figures for revenue, income from operations, and net income in 2023.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Achievements

MercadoLibre's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $4.3 billion, a 41.9% increase year-over-year, and an 83.2% increase on an FX neutral basis. The company's strategic focus on technology and innovation has propelled its growth, with unique buyers accelerating to the fastest year-on-year pace since 2020, resulting in almost 85 million for the full year. This growth trajectory is supported by the company's continuous improvement of its value proposition, driven by technology and category-specific enhancements.

The company's logistics network, a competitive advantage, shipped a total of 650 million items in 2023, which is 45% more than the previous year. The relaunch of the loyalty program as Meli+ and the introduction of MELI Delivery Day (MDD) have contributed to increased shipping efficiency and reduced unit costs.

Challenges and Financial Resilience

Despite facing challenges such as increased free shipping levels and cost increases, MercadoLibre has demonstrated financial resilience. The company's income from operations for Q4’23 was $240 million, negatively impacted by one-off expenses of $351 million related to contingent tax liabilities. Excluding these one-off expenses, the income from operations margin would have been 13.4%, a 270 basis point gain year-over-year.

Net income for Q4’23 was reported at $165 million, with $383 million (+166% YoY) excluding one-off expenses. The company incurred FX losses primarily due to the repatriation of funds in Argentina and the devaluation of the Argentine Peso.

Looking Ahead

MercadoLibre looks forward to 2024 with optimism, focusing on providing the best user experience and value proposition. The company is confident in its ability to continue delivering growth, scale, cost efficiency, and operating leverage, which will strengthen its position to pursue its mission of democratizing commerce and financial services in Latin America.

For detailed financial tables and further insights into MercadoLibre's performance, investors and interested readers are encouraged to view the full 8-K filing.

