CTO Realty Growth Inc Reports Mixed Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Net Income Surges as Same-Property NOI Declines

Summary
  • Net Income: Reported a significant increase to $5.53 million for the year, a 75.1% rise from the previous year.
  • Core FFO: Core FFO per diluted share saw a modest increase to $1.77, up 1.7% year-over-year.
  • AFFO: AFFO per diluted share grew by 4.4% to $1.91 for the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Investments: CTO invested $80.0 million in property acquisitions and originated $30.4 million in structured investments.
  • Dispositions: Sold nine income properties for a total of $87.1 million at a weighted average exit cap rate of 7.5%.
  • Same-Property NOI: Experienced a decrease of 2.4% compared to the previous year.
  • Leasing Activity: Signed 61 comparable leases with a 7.5% growth in comparable rent per square foot.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its operating results and earnings for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. CTO, a Florida-based real estate investment trust, owns a diversified portfolio of income properties across the United States, totaling approximately 2.7 million square feet.

Financial Performance and Challenges

CTO reported a net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders of $0.03 for the year, a significant turnaround from a net loss in the previous year. Core FFO per diluted share also saw a slight increase to $1.77, while AFFO per diluted share grew to $1.91, indicating a solid operational performance. However, the company faced a decrease of 2.4% in Same-Property NOI compared to the previous year, reflecting potential challenges in property income generation.

The company's financial achievements, including a 75.1% increase in net income attributable to the company and a 27.0% increase in AFFO attributable to common stockholders, are particularly important for a REIT like CTO. These metrics are crucial indicators of the company's ability to generate income from its real estate assets and to provide returns to its shareholders.

Key Financial Metrics

CTO's balance sheet reflects a proactive approach to portfolio management, with strategic acquisitions and dispositions throughout the year. The company's investment in retail property acquisitions and structured investments, coupled with the sale of nine income properties, demonstrates its commitment to optimizing its asset base. The repurchase of common and preferred stock also indicates confidence in the company's valuation.

Leasing activity remained robust, with 61 comparable leases signed at an average cash base rent of $26.97 per square foot, representing a 7.5% growth in comparable rent per square foot. This growth is a positive sign for the company's ability to attract and retain tenants at higher rental rates.

"Operational performance in the fourth quarter was strong, with comparable leasing rent growth of nearly 18% and same-store NOI growth of just under 5%," said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth. "For 2024, we have a number of strategic initiatives we’re focused on to set the stage for meaningful property NOI growth in 2025."

CTO's performance in the fourth quarter, as highlighted by the CEO, underscores the company's resilience and strategic positioning for future growth. The company's focus on strategic initiatives aimed at boosting property NOI in the coming years is a testament to its forward-looking approach.

Analysis and Outlook

While CTO's net income and AFFO have shown positive trends, the decline in Same-Property NOI raises concerns about the company's ability to maintain income levels across its existing property portfolio. However, the company's strategic property acquisitions, leasing activities, and capital market activities suggest a proactive management strategy that could offset these challenges in the long term.

CTO's guidance for 2024, including Core FFO per diluted share and AFFO per diluted share estimates, reflects management's confidence in the company's strategic plan and its ability to deliver shareholder value. The company's focus on high-quality retail-focused portfolio growth and active participation in the transactions market are likely to be key drivers of its performance in the upcoming year.

For more detailed information on CTO Realty Growth Inc's financial results and strategic initiatives, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CTO Realty Growth Inc for further details.

