Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) Reports Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion in Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results

Leadership Changes Announced Alongside Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Increased by 7% year-over-year to $295.9 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew significantly to $11.0 million, a 543% increase from the previous year.
  • Technology Revenue: Rose by 6% year-over-year, driving the company's growth.
  • Professional Services Revenue: Saw a 14% increase compared to the previous year.
  • Net Loss: Improved by 14%, with a reduction in loss from operations by 9% year-over-year.
  • Dollar-based Retention Rate: Remained strong at 100% for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leader in providing data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, reported a 7% increase in total revenue to $295.9 million for the year, surpassing the midpoint of its guidance. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a remarkable increase, reaching $11.0 million, which aligns with the company's expectations and represents a 543% increase from the previous year.

Health Catalyst operates two segments: Technology, which is the primary revenue driver through cloud-based subscription arrangements, and Professional Services, which combines analytics, implementation, and advisory services. The Technology segment's revenue grew by 6% to $187.6 million, while Professional Services revenue increased by 8% to $108.4 million for the year.

1760783175581331456.png

Financial Performance and Leadership Changes

Health Catalyst's CEO, Dan Burton, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance and the progress made in Adjusted EBITDA margin relative to 2022. He also announced leadership changes, with Bryan Hunt transitioning from CFO to a Strategic Advisor role, and Jason Alger stepping in as CFO, effective March 1, 2024. Dan LeSueur will be promoted to Chief Operating Officer, overseeing both the Technology and Professional Services business units.

"For the full year 2023, I am pleased to share that we achieved strong performance across our business, including total revenue of $295.9 million, with this result beating the midpoint of our most recent guidance, and Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million, with this result in line with the midpoint of our most recent guidance. Additionally, I am pleased by our meaningful 2023 Adjusted EBITDA margin progress relative to 2022, and I am excited that we anticipate material year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth again in 2024, at a rate of approximately 125%+." - Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst.

Key Financial Metrics

The company's GAAP financial measures showed a net loss improvement of 14% year-over-year, with a decrease in loss from operations by 9%. Non-GAAP measures also reflected positive trends, with Adjusted Technology Gross Profit increasing by 4% and Adjusted EBITDA surging by 543% compared to the previous year. However, Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit declined by 31%, indicating a challenge in maintaining profitability in this segment.

Health Catalyst's balance sheet remains solid, with $106.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $211.5 million in short-term investments as of December 31, 2023. The company's Dollar-based Retention Rate stayed at a robust 100%, reflecting strong customer loyalty and product stickiness.

Outlook and Conference Call Details

Looking forward, Health Catalyst provided guidance for Q1 and the full year of 2024, expecting total revenue between $72.5 million and $76.5 million for the first quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA between $2.0 million and $4.0 million. For the full year, the company anticipates total revenue between $304 million and $312 million, with Adjusted EBITDA ranging from $24 million to $26 million.

The company will host a conference call to discuss the results, providing an opportunity for investors and analysts to gain further insights into the company's performance and strategic direction.

Health Catalyst's commitment to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement is evident in its financial results and operational achievements. The company's focus on data and analytics technology, along with its strategic leadership changes, positions it well for continued growth and operational excellence in the dynamic healthcare industry.

For more detailed financial information and disclosures, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Health Catalyst Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.