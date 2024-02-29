ON24 Inc (ONTF) Reports Mixed 2023 Financial Results with Core Platform Stability

ON24 Inc (ONTF) Achieves Sequential Core Platform ARR Stability and Exceeds Profitability Targets

14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Core Platform ARR: Reached $136.2 million as of December 31, 2023, showing signs of stability.
  • Revenue: Total revenue for Q4 was $39.3 million, with Core Platform revenue at $38.3 million.
  • Profitability: Achieved positive non-GAAP EPS and adjusted EBITDA, exceeding profitability targets for the third consecutive quarter.
  • Net Loss: GAAP Net Loss narrowed to $9.9 million in Q4 from $12.1 million in the same period last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved to negative $2.0 million for Q4, compared to negative $8.9 million in Q4 of 2022.
  • Liquidity: Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities totaled $198.7 million as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, ON24 Inc (ONTF, Financial), a leading cloud-based digital experience platform provider, released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar experiences, virtual event experiences, and multimedia content experiences, reported a Core Platform Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $136.2 million, indicating a sequential performance close to break-even.

1760783770195226624.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Despite the challenging macroenvironment, ON24 Inc (ONTF, Financial) managed to exceed its profitability targets for the third quarter in a row, achieving positive non-GAAP EPS and adjusted EBITDA. The company's Core Platform revenue, which includes services, was $38.3 million for the quarter, contributing to a total revenue of $39.3 million. This performance reflects the company's resilience in a period where customers are cautious about their marketing investments, and budgets are under pressure.

ON24 Inc (ONTF, Financial) also reported improvements in key metrics such as gross retention, which reached the highest level in the last three years, and new business acquisition, which was the highest in the last six quarters. These indicators are critical for the company's long-term sustainability, as they suggest a stabilizing customer base and potential for future growth.

Financial Achievements and Industry Relevance

The company's financial achievements, particularly the improvement in free cash flow and the narrowing of GAAP net loss, are significant for ON24 Inc (ONTF, Financial) and the broader software industry. These improvements demonstrate the company's ability to manage its resources effectively and move towards a more sustainable financial position. The liquidity position, with $198.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, provides the company with a solid foundation to navigate the uncertain macroeconomic environment and invest in growth initiatives.

Key Financial Metrics

ON24 Inc (ONTF, Financial)'s financial results highlight several key metrics that are important to the company's performance:

Financial Metric Q4 2023 Full Year 2023
Core Platform ARR $136.2 million N/A
Total Revenue $39.3 million $163.7 million
GAAP Operating Loss $12.2 million $62.0 million
Non-GAAP Operating Income $0.2 million ($5.9 million)
GAAP Net Loss ($9.9 million) ($51.8 million)
Non-GAAP Net Income $2.6 million $4.3 million
Adjusted EBITDA $1.4 million ($1.0 million)
Free Cash Flow ($2.0 million) ($14.4 million)

These metrics are essential for understanding the company's operational efficiency, profitability, and cash generation capabilities. Positive non-GAAP figures suggest that when excluding certain expenses, such as stock-based compensation and restructuring costs, the company's core operations are profitable.

Management Commentary

"In Q4, we were pleased to deliver an improvement in sequential Core Platform ARR performance, which was approximately flat sequentially, and to beat our profitability targets, achieving positive non-GAAP EPS and positive adjusted EBITDA," said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO of ON24. "We saw improvements in key metrics, including gross retention, which was the highest it has been in the last three years, and new business acquisition, which was the highest it has been in the last six quarters."

Analysis and Outlook

ON24 Inc (ONTF, Financial) is navigating a challenging environment with a cautious approach, focusing on customer retention and the introduction of innovative AI-powered solutions. The company's outlook for the first quarter of 2024 includes expected Core Platform Revenue in the range of $35.6 million to $36.6 million and a non-GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million to $1.7 million. For the full year 2024, ON24 anticipates Core Platform Revenue between $139.5 million and $143.5 million, with a non-GAAP net income per share of $0.02 to $0.05.

ON24's

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ON24 Inc for further details.

