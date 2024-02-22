World Kinect Corp Reports Decline in Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Amid Market Challenges

WKC's Revenue and Net Income Dip as Company Navigates Erroneous Bid Impact and Market Volatility

Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 revenue fell 14% to $12.0 billion; full-year revenue down 19% to $47.7 billion.
  • Net Income: Q4 net loss of $34.8 million compared to a net income of $21 million in Q4 2022; full-year net income decreased by 54% to $54 million.
  • Gross Profit: Q4 gross profit decreased by 18% to $232.4 million; full-year gross profit down 3% to $1.06 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 adjusted EBITDA decreased by 6% to $99.8 million; full-year adjusted EBITDA increased by 2% to $386.4 million.
  • Earnings Per Share: Q4 diluted loss per share of $0.58; full-year diluted earnings per share decreased by 53% to $0.86.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Generated $271 million in operating cash flow for the year.
  • Segment Performance: Aviation segment gross profit increased, while Land and Marine segments faced declines.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, World Kinect Corp (WKC, Financial), a leading global energy management company, released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, known for its supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions, faced significant headwinds during the period.

1760784898450419712.png

Financial Performance Overview

WKC's fourth-quarter revenue saw a 14% decline to $12.0 billion compared to the same period last year, while the full-year revenue decreased by 19% to $47.7 billion. The company's gross profit for the quarter was down 18% to $232.4 million, and the full-year gross profit decreased by 3% to $1.06 billion. Adjusted gross profit for the year, however, showed a slight improvement of 2%, indicating some resilience in the company's core operations.

Net income including noncontrolling interest for the fourth quarter was reported as a loss of $34.8 million, a significant downturn from the $21 million profit in the previous year's quarter. For the full year, net income also fell sharply by 54% to $54 million. Diluted earnings per share reflected these challenges, with a loss of $0.58 for the quarter and a 53% decrease to $0.86 for the year.

Operational Challenges and Achievements

WKC's performance was notably impacted by an erroneous bid in the Finnish power market, which led to extraordinary losses. Despite this, the company's Aviation segment gross profit increased by 19% during the quarter, attributed to strategic focus on improving returns. However, the Land and Marine segments experienced declines in gross profit by 51% and 21%, respectively, due to factors such as increased competition and softening demand influenced by global macroeconomic conditions.

Michael J. Kasbar, Chairman and CEO, acknowledged the non-recurring financial impacts but emphasized the company's solid core operating results and advancements in its portfolio and platform. CFO Ira M. Birns highlighted the generation of $271 million in operating cash flow for the year, which supports WKC's strong liquidity profile and enables continued investment in business activities and shareholder returns.

We look forward to providing an update on our unique position in a large and growing market, our clear strategy to capture opportunities across our three business segments, and financial targets to drive attractive long-term shareholder returns at our upcoming Investor Day," Kasbar stated.

Financial Statements Highlights

The balance sheet reflects a decrease in total assets from $8.16 billion in 2022 to $7.38 billion in 2023. Current assets decreased, primarily due to lower accounts receivable and inventories. Total liabilities decreased from $6.17 billion to $5.43 billion, with a reduction in long-term debt and other long-term liabilities. Shareholders' equity also saw a slight decrease from $1.99 billion to $1.94 billion.

The cash flow statement shows that despite the net loss, the company managed to generate positive operating cash flow, although there was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents by the end of the period.

Analysis and Outlook

While WKC faced significant challenges in 2023, the company's efforts to drive operating efficiencies and its strong liquidity position may provide a foundation for recovery and growth. The increase in adjusted EBITDA and the Aviation segment's profitability are positive signs amidst the downturn. However, the Land and Marine segments will likely require strategic adjustments to navigate the ongoing market volatility and competitive pressures.

Investors will be looking forward to the company's Investor Day for further insights into WKC's strategies to address these challenges and capitalize on market opportunities, particularly in the areas of conventional and renewable energy products and services.

For a more detailed analysis of World Kinect Corp's financial results, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from World Kinect Corp for further details.

