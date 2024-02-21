On February 21, 2024, Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enrique, a director at Southern Copper Corp (SCCO, Financial), executed a sale of 2,400 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Southern Copper Corporation is one of the largest integrated copper producers in the world. The company engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals. Southern Copper operates mines and metallurgical complexes in Mexico and Peru and conducts exploration activities in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,800 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Southern Copper Corp indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 6 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Southern Copper Corp were trading at $82.99, giving the company a market capitalization of $64.276 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.48, surpassing the industry median of 15.26 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price at $82.99 and a GuruFocus Value of $69.61, Southern Copper Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.19, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

