Vicor Corp (VICR) Faces Revenue Decline in Q4; Annual Net Income Rises

Despite Quarterly Challenges, Vicor Corp (VICR) Reports Increased Annual Profitability

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 revenue fell to $92.7 million, a 12.2% decrease year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 51.1% in Q4 from 46.6% in the same period last year.
  • Net Income: Q4 net income increased slightly to $8.7 million from $8.1 million year-over-year.
  • Annual Performance: 2023 net income rose to $53.6 million, a significant increase from $25.4 million in the prior year.
  • Cash Flow: Operations generated $22.1 million in Q4, up from $0.9 million year-over-year.
  • Backlog: Decreased to $160.8 million in Q4, down 47.2% from the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, Vicor Corp (VICR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023. Vicor Corp, a leading provider of modular power components and complete power systems, reported a decrease in quarterly revenue but an increase in annual net income, reflecting both the challenges and resilience of the company.

1760789584171659264.png

Quarterly Financial Highlights

The fourth quarter saw a decline in revenue by 12.2% to $92.7 million compared to the same period in the previous year. This decrease was also reflected sequentially from the third quarter of 2023, which had a revenue of $107.8 million. Despite the revenue downturn, gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased to 51.1% in the fourth quarter, up from 46.6% year-over-year, although it saw a slight decrease from 51.8% in the previous quarter. Net income for the fourth quarter was $8.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, a marginal increase from $8.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Annual Financial Achievements

For the full year of 2023, Vicor Corp achieved a 1.5% increase in revenue, totaling $405.1 million, and a significant rise in net income to $53.6 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, which is a substantial improvement from $25.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the prior year. The gross margin as a percentage of revenue also increased to 50.6% for the year. These improvements underscore the company's ability to enhance profitability despite market fluctuations.

Operational Cash Flow and Capital Expenditures

Cash flow from operations was robust in the fourth quarter, totaling $22.1 million, compared to just $0.9 million in the same period a year ago. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $7.7 million, showing consistent investment in the company's growth. Vicor's cash and cash equivalents stood at approximately $242.2 million as of December 31, 2023, marking a 6.3% sequential increase.

Backlog and Future Outlook

The company's backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $160.8 million, a significant decrease from the previous year's $304.4 million. This reduction could signal future revenue challenges. However, CEO Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli remains optimistic, citing strategic decisions to focus on long-term goals and the company's strong position in AI power system requirements.

"As our products and applications pipeline create demand to fill our vertically integrated foundry, we have turned down deals that would have been inconsistent with our long term strategy," said Dr. Vinciarelli.
"Our 5G product line and ChiP foundry put us well ahead of AI power system requirements, providing superior performance and scalable capacity to expand the market opportunity," he added.

Vicor's commitment to protecting its intellectual property and its strategic focus on high-performance computing, industrial equipment, and other advanced markets, positions the company to navigate the competitive landscape effectively.

Conclusion

While Vicor Corp (VICR, Financial) faced a challenging fourth quarter in terms of revenue and backlog, the company's annual performance demonstrates resilience and a strong foundation for future growth. With a clear strategic direction and a focus on innovation and market leadership, Vicor is poised to continue its trajectory in the power systems industry.

For more detailed information and to participate in the earnings conference call, investors and analysts are encouraged to visit Vicor's website and register for the event.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vicor Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.