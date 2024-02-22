Ameren Corp (AEE) Reports Solid Earnings Growth and Sets Positive Outlook for 2024

2023 EPS Climbs to $4.38 with Future Growth Projected at 6-8% Annually

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Annual Earnings: Ameren Corp (AEE) reported a net income of $1,152 million for 2023, with a diluted EPS of $4.38, up from $4.14 in 2022.
  • Quarterly Earnings: For Q4 2023, net income was $158 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, slightly down from $163 million, or $0.63 per diluted share in Q4 2022.
  • 2024 EPS Guidance: The company established a 2024 diluted EPS guidance range of $4.52 to $4.72.
  • Long-Term Growth: Ameren anticipates a compound annual growth rate of 6% to 8% for diluted EPS from 2024 through 2028.
  • Infrastructure Investments: Increased infrastructure investments across all business segments were a key driver of the earnings growth.
  • Segment Performance: Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segments benefited from new rates and higher allowed return on equity, respectively.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, Ameren Corp (AEE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks serving over 2.4 million electricity customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in Missouri and Illinois, reported a solid performance for the year.

The increase in 2023 earnings was attributed to Ameren's robust operating performance and strategic execution, which included substantial infrastructure investments across all business segments. Ameren Missouri's earnings were particularly bolstered by new electric service rates that took effect in July 2023, as well as lower operations and maintenance expenses. Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution also saw a rise in earnings due to a higher allowed return on equity, linked to the increase in the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield. Additionally, Ameren Parent benefited from a reduction in income tax expenses, partly due to favorable market returns on company-owned life insurance investments.

However, these positive factors were partially offset by challenges such as lower Ameren Missouri electric retail sales, primarily due to weather conditions, increased interest expenses, and lower energy efficiency performance incentives. The company also reported a slight decrease in net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year, mainly due to milder winter temperatures and higher interest expenses at Ameren Parent.

Financial Highlights and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Ameren has set a positive outlook for 2024, with diluted EPS guidance ranging from $4.52 to $4.72. The company also forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 6% to 8% for diluted EPS from 2024 through 2028, driven by projected rate base growth of approximately 8.2% compounded annually over the same period. This growth is expected to be fueled by ongoing investments to modernize the energy grid and transition to a cleaner energy portfolio.

Martin J. Lyons Jr., chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation, expressed confidence in the company's achievements and their potential to deliver significant long-term value for customers, communities, shareholders, and the environment. He emphasized Ameren's commitment to executing its strategy, which includes disciplined cost management and a focus on reliability to continue delivering superior value.

The company's earnings guidance for 2024 and its multi-year growth expectations are based on assumptions of normal temperatures and are subject to various factors, including regulatory, judicial, and legislative actions, energy center and distribution operations, economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties.

Ameren's financial performance and strategic investments underscore its commitment to providing reliable service and transitioning to a cleaner energy future. With a clear growth strategy and a focus on infrastructure investment, Ameren Corp (AEE, Financial) is poised to continue delivering value to its stakeholders in the years to come.

For a detailed analysis of Ameren Corp's financial results and future outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings release and join the analyst conference call scheduled for February 23, 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ameren Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.