Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC), a company engaged in the production, distribution, and sale of construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete, has reported an insider sell transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, Chief Strategy Officer Stanley Bass sold 10,001 shares of the company on February 22, 2024.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,602 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction further adds to the insider selling trend observed at Vulcan Materials Co, with a total of 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, Vulcan Materials Co shares were trading at $252.35, resulting in a market capitalization of $34.14 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 36.81, surpassing the industry median of 16.11 but falling below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Vulcan Materials Co is considered Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value of $228.66, when compared to the trading price of $252.35, yields a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity within the company by its insiders.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

