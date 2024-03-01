Dave Howson, EVP, GLOBAL PRESIDENT of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE, Financial), executed a sale of 5,322 shares in the company on February 20, 2024, according to a SEC Filing.

Cboe Global Markets Inc is a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company operates a range of diversified products including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products, global foreign exchange, and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,636 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as indicated by the company's insider transaction history.

The insider transaction history for Cboe Global Markets Inc shows a pattern of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc were trading at $186.96, resulting in a market capitalization of $20.643 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 27.42, surpassing the industry median of 18.48 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $186.96 and a GuruFocus Value of $110.52, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.69, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

