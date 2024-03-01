In a recent transaction filed with the SEC, Michael Scheske, VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Ingersoll Rand Inc (NYSE:IR), sold 11,401 shares of the company on February 21, 2024. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, resulting in a total transaction amount of $999,999.66.

Ingersoll Rand Inc is a diversified industrial company that operates globally. The company provides mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, including air compressors, pumps, blowers, and systems for fluid management, loading and material handling. Ingersoll Rand serves a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, oil and gas, and transportation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,401 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 10 insider sells for Ingersoll Rand Inc.

On the valuation front, Ingersoll Rand Inc's shares were trading at $87.66 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $36.619 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 47.78, which is above both the industry median of 21.48 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $87.66 and a GuruFocus Value of $71.45, Ingersoll Rand Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The transaction details can be found in the SEC Filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.