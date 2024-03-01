Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC), a company that operates in the medical technology industry focusing on the design, development, and advancement of spinal surgery procedures and products, has experienced a recent insider sell according to a new SEC filing. The insider, EVP, SALES David Sponsel, sold 17,820 shares of the company on February 21, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC filing which can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 134,340 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Alphatec Holdings Inc, with a total of 33 insider sells and 5 insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc were trading at $15.34, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.096 billion. The stock's price on that day reflects a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, indicating that Alphatec Holdings Inc was modestly undervalued based on its GF Value of $18.01.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the buying and selling activities of the insiders at Alphatec Holdings Inc over the past year.

The GF Value image above illustrates the relationship between the company's current stock price and its GF Value, suggesting that Alphatec Holdings Inc's stock was trading below its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' perspectives on the stock's value. The consistent selling by insiders at Alphatec Holdings Inc could be a point of interest for shareholders and potential investors.

