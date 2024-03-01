CFO Jason Pello Sells 41,896 Shares of Nerdy Inc (NRDY)

Jason Pello, the CFO of Nerdy Inc (NRDY, Financial), executed a sale of 41,896 shares in the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Nerdy Inc is an education technology company that offers a direct-to-student learning platform, which leverages technology to deliver personalized learning and improve educational outcomes. The company's platform connects learners of all ages with experts in a variety of subjects, providing high-quality instruction that is accessible and affordable.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 288,758 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Nerdy Inc shows a balance of insider activity over the past year, with 16 insider buys and 14 insider sells. This activity provides a broader context for the insider's recent sale.

On the day of the insider's sale, shares of Nerdy Inc were trading at $3.13, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $313.245 million.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these transactions can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

