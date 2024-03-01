Manoj Leelanivas, EVP COO of Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR, Financial), executed a sale of 91,558 shares in the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Juniper Networks Inc is a company that develops and markets networking products, including routers, switches, network management software, network security products, and software-defined networking technology. The company operates in the networking industry, providing solutions to create responsive and trusted environments for service providers, enterprises, and public sector organizations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 190,088 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Juniper Networks Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 26 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Juniper Networks Inc were trading at $36.96, resulting in a market capitalization of $11.962 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 39.12, surpassing both the industry median of 22.75 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $36.96 and a GuruFocus Value of $33.87, Juniper Networks Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.