RingCentral Inc Deputy CFO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 6,224 Shares

Vaibhav Agarwal, Deputy Chief Financial Officer of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG), sold 6,224 shares of the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $31.55 per share, resulting in a total value of $196,358.20.

RingCentral Inc is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions for businesses. The company's products include RingCentral Office, which allows users to communicate through voice, video, team messaging, and collaboration, and RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a customer engagement platform. RingCentral's solutions are designed to integrate with other leading cloud-based applications to provide a seamless communication experience for its users.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,183 shares of RingCentral Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, with 16 insider sells and no insider buys reported.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of RingCentral Inc were trading at $31.55, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.833 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.35, with a GF Value of $89.14. This valuation suggests that RingCentral Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus' intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.