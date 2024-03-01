On February 20, 2024, Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), as indicated by a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $469.88 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $274,879.80.

Meta Platforms Inc, known for its social media and technology services, including the Facebook platform, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, operates in a dynamic and competitive industry. The company focuses on connecting people through its various applications and continues to innovate in the field of virtual reality and augmented reality technologies.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 30,892 shares of Meta Platforms Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at the company.

The insider transaction history for Meta Platforms Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales, with 164 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Meta Platforms Inc's shares were trading at $469.88 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1,239,214.834 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.63, which is above the industry median of 21.385 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $469.88 and a GF Value of $342.72, Meta Platforms Inc is currently Significantly Overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

