Matthew Enyedi, Managing Director at LPL Financial Holdings Inc, executed a sale of 1,381 shares in the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $256.94 per share, resulting in a total value of $354,889.14.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc operates as a broker-dealer and provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to financial advisors and institutions. The company's offerings include integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services, comprehensive fee-based and commission-based products, and proprietary technology and business consulting services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,646 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares.

The insider transaction history for LPL Financial Holdings Inc indicates a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 1 insider buy and 12 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, LPL Financial Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $256.94 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $19.542 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.24, slightly above the industry median of 18.48 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, with a GF Value of $251.76, indicating that LPL Financial Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

