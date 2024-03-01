Director CHANG KUO WEI HERBERT of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial) has sold 250 shares of the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 1,250 shares sold.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc is a semiconductor company that specializes in power solutions. The company designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases of Monolithic Power Systems Inc stock, while there have been 79 insider sales. The insider transaction history suggests a trend of insiders selling their shares in the company.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc were trading at $750, giving the company a market capitalization of $34.675 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 82.42, which is above both the industry median of 29.61 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.18, with a GF Value of $635.97, indicating that Monolithic Power Systems Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

