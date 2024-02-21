John Deaton, EVP - Supply Chain & Prod. Dev, has sold 15,200 shares of The Home Depot Inc (HD, Financial) on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,200 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The Home Depot Inc is a home improvement retailer that sells building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products. It also provides a number of services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental.

The insider transaction history for The Home Depot Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 11 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of The Home Depot Inc were trading at $362.86, resulting in a market capitalization of $370,197.592 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.63, which is above both the industry median of 18.09 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $362.86 and a GuruFocus Value of $329.41, The Home Depot Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

