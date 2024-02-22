On February 22, 2024, Stephen Mcmillan, President and CEO of Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC), executed a sale of 40,597 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Teradata Corp specializes in database and analytics-related software, products, and services. The company provides analytic data platforms, consulting services, and marketing applications for data analysis, data warehousing, and customer relationship management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 75,597 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 16 insider sells for Teradata Corp.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Teradata Corp were trading at $38.22, resulting in a market cap of $3.697 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 61.98, which is above both the industry median of 27.38 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.83, with a GF Value of $46.04, indicating that Teradata Corp is considered modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

