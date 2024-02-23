Group President Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $27.99 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $382,932.25.

Flex Ltd is a multinational electronics contract manufacturer that provides comprehensive design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services to a global customer base. The company operates in various industries, including automotive, consumer digital, industrial, infrastructure, healthcare, and mobile devices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,572 shares of Flex Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Flex Ltd shows a pattern of 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Flex Ltd's shares were trading at $27.99 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $11.86 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 16.76, which is below the industry median of 23.13 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.59, indicating that Flex Ltd is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

