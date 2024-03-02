Carol Forsyte, EVP, GC, Corp Secretary & CCO of Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial), has sold 12,253 shares of the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The insider has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 12,253 shares and making no purchase transactions.

Air Lease Corp is a leading aircraft leasing company engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its valued airline customers worldwide. The company provides airlines with fleet flexibility and funding advantages, catering to the needs of a diverse customer base.

The insider transaction history for Air Lease Corp indicates a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, Air Lease Corp's shares were trading at $40.18 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, resulting in a market cap of $4.437 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 7.76, which is below both the industry median of 17.75 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.82, with a GF Value of $48.71, suggesting that Air Lease Corp is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

