CBRE Group Inc CEO John Durburg Sells 25,000 Shares

John Durburg, CEO of Advisory Services at CBRE Group Inc, executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $92.2 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,305,000.

CBRE Group Inc, listed on the NYSE under the ticker CBRE, is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm. The company offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares of CBRE Group Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock. The recent sale represents a continuation of the insider's selling pattern over the period.

The insider transaction history for CBRE Group Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys recorded.

On the valuation front, CBRE Group Inc's shares were trading at $92.2 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $27.546 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 28.43, which is above both the industry median of 13.67 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $92.2 and a GF Value of $95.02, CBRE Group Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

