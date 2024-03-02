Daniel Bergeron, Vice President and COO of RBC Bearings Inc (RBC, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares in the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

RBC Bearings Inc is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. The company's products are integral to the manufacture and operation of most machines, aircraft, and mechanical systems, to reduce wear to moving parts, facilitate proper power transmission, reduce damage and energy loss caused by friction, and control pressure and flow. With a diverse product portfolio, RBC Bearings serves a broad range of industries and customers worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for RBC Bearings Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys recorded during the period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of RBC Bearings Inc were trading at $267.22, resulting in a market capitalization of $7.899 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 45.27, surpassing both the industry median of 21.72 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $267.22 and a GuruFocus Value of $314.36, RBC Bearings Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.85, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.