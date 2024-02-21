On February 21, 2024, Charles Stonehill, a director at Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $34.02 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $170,100.

Equitable Holdings Inc is a financial services company that operates through various segments, including Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, investment management, and life insurance, catering to the needs of its clients.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 11 insider sells and only 1 insider buy for Equitable Holdings Inc.

As of the date of the insider's transaction, Equitable Holdings Inc had a market capitalization of $11.576 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 10.26, which is below the industry median of 12.38, and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price on the day of the transaction was $34.02, with a GuruFocus Value of $33.73, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. This indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider at Equitable Holdings Inc may be of interest to stakeholders tracking such insider activities.

