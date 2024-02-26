Itron Inc (ITRI) Reports Strong Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings

Revenue and Profits Surge as Company Capitalizes on Improved Operations and Supply Chain

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 revenue increased by 23% to $577 million, and full-year revenue grew by 21% to $2.2 billion.
  • Gross Profit: Q4 gross profit rose by 39% to $196 million, with full-year gross profit up by 37% to $714 million.
  • Net Income: GAAP net income attributable to Itron Inc for Q4 was $44 million, a $22 million increase, with full-year net income up by $107 million to $97 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP diluted EPS for Q4 was $0.96, up $0.47, and full-year EPS increased by $2.33 to $2.11.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 adjusted EBITDA surged by 99% to $68 million, with full-year adjusted EBITDA up by 137% to $226 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: Q4 free cash flow increased by $57 million to $39 million, and full-year free cash flow grew by $93 million to $98 million.
Article's Main Image

On February 26, 2024, Itron Inc (ITRI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a global leader in energy and water resource management, reported significant increases in revenue, gross profit, and net income, highlighting strong operational execution and improved supply chain conditions.

Itron operates under three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment saw a revenue increase of 13% in Q4, driven by demand for smart water meters and communication modules. Networked Solutions revenue jumped by 30%, attributed to higher activity levels and improved supply chain conditions. Outcomes revenue grew by 10%, primarily due to increased services, despite a decrease in software license activity.

1762113005870542848.png

Financial Highlights

The company's gross margin improved by 390 basis points to 34.0%, reflecting cost efficiencies and a higher margin product mix. GAAP operating expenses increased by $19 million, while non-GAAP operating expenses rose by $20 million compared to the prior year. The increase in operating income, both GAAP and non-GAAP, was primarily due to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Net income attributable to Itron Inc for Q4 was $44 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared with a net income of $22 million, or $0.49 per diluted share in 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $57 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared with $32 million, or $0.71 per diluted share in 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $48 million in the fourth quarter compared with $(13) million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $39 million in the fourth quarter compared with $(18) million in the prior year.

"Itron’s fourth quarter results were very strong, and we concluded 2023 with good operational momentum," said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO. "Our operations remained efficient and critical supply availability continued to improve resulting in record quarterly revenue levels for our Networked Solutions and Outcomes segments."

Outlook and Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, Itron expects revenue between $575 and $585 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS between $0.80 and $0.90. The full-year 2024 financial guidance anticipates revenue between $2.275 to $2.375 billion and non-GAAP diluted EPS between $3.40 to $3.80.

Itron's strong performance in the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023 reflects the company's ability to navigate a complex environment and deliver innovative solutions for energy and water management. The company's financial achievements underscore its operational efficiency and the growing demand for its services, positioning Itron well for continued success in the future.

For more detailed information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and listen to the earnings conference call.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Itron Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.