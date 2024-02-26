Vitesse Energy Inc (VTS) Reports 2023 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

Net Loss Recorded, Adjusted Net Income and EBITDA Rise, Quarterly Dividend Announced

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Dividend: Vitesse Energy Inc (VTS) declares a $0.50 quarterly cash dividend per share.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $19.7 million for the full year 2023.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Achieved $53.6 million in Adjusted Net Income.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Recorded $157.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Production Increase: Production grew by 15% year-over-year, averaging 11,889 Boe per day.
  • Capital Expenditures: Spent a total of $120.5 million on development and acquisitions.
  • Debt Metrics: Ended the year with $81.0 million in total debt and a Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.51.
On February 26, 2024, Vitesse Energy Inc (VTS, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing the company's financial and operational results for the full year 2023, along with the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend. Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States, with a significant presence in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana, as well as properties in the Central Rockies.

The company reported a net loss of $19.7 million for the year, contrasted by an Adjusted Net Income of $53.6 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $157.0 million. The net loss is a significant metric, as it reflects the challenges faced by the company, including the impact of lower realized prices for oil and natural gas. However, the Adjusted Net Income and EBITDA highlight the company's ability to generate profit and manage expenses when excluding certain non-recurring items and non-cash charges.

Vitesse Energy's financial achievements, such as the increase in production and the maintenance of a conservative leverage profile, are critical in the volatile oil and gas industry. These achievements demonstrate the company's operational efficiency and strategic capital allocation, which are vital for sustaining growth and shareholder returns in a sector characterized by fluctuating commodity prices and regulatory changes.

Financial Performance Analysis

The company's production increased to an average of 11,889 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 15% rise from the previous year, with oil making up 68% of the total production. This growth in production, particularly in oil, which commands a higher market price, is a positive indicator of Vitesse's operational success and its focus on high-margin areas.

Despite the net loss, Vitesse's financial position remains solid, with a Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.51, reflecting a manageable level of debt relative to earnings. The company's liquidity was reported at $99.6 million as of December 31, 2023, providing it with financial flexibility to navigate future market conditions.

Lease operating expenses for the year were $39.5 million, or $9.11 per Boe, and General and Administrative expenses were $23.9 million, or $5.52 per Boe. These expenses are important metrics for investors as they provide insight into the company's cost efficiency and operational effectiveness.

Vitesse's capital expenditures for 2023 totaled $120.5 million, directed towards development and acquisitions, primarily in North Dakota. This strategic investment is aimed at expanding the company's asset base and driving future growth.

In terms of reserves, Vitesse reported a 5% increase in proved developed reserves, while total proved reserves decreased by 7%. The company's reserves are a key asset, as they represent the future production potential and are a critical factor in the company's valuation.

Bob Gerrity, Vitesse’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results, stating, "During our first year as a publicly traded company, we followed through on our strategy of returning capital to stockholders by paying a $2.00 per share fixed dividend. Our allocation of capital to the highest return opportunities also resulted in production growth during the year, while maintaining our conservative leverage profile. Going forward, we believe our significant inventory of organic development locations and access to attractive self-sourced deal flow position us to both continue the return of capital strategy and pursue accretive growth opportunities."

For investors and analysts interested in further details, Vitesse Energy will hold a conference call on February 27, 2024, to discuss the earnings report and provide additional insights into the company's performance and strategy.

For more detailed financial information and to view the full earnings report, please visit the Vitesse Energy Inc website or access the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vitesse Energy Inc for further details.

