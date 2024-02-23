Director Stepan F Quinn Jr Sells 10,000 Shares of Stepan Co

On February 23, 2024, STEPAN F QUINN JR, a director at Stepan Co, executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Stepan Co, listed under the ticker symbol SCL on the NYSE, is a global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. These industries include surfactants, which are key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds, and polymers, which are used in highly technical applications such as enhanced oil recovery and insulation materials.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,390 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of Stepan Co were trading at $91.31, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.013 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 51.43, which is above both the industry median of 22.005 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.87, with a GF Value of $104.81, indicating that Stepan Co is considered modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings, price-sales, price-book, and price-to-free cash flow ratios, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

