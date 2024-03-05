Director Douglas Treff Sells 8,997 Shares of Crocs Inc (CROX)

Douglas Treff, a director at Crocs Inc (CROX, Financial), executed a sale of 8,997 shares in the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Crocs Inc is known for its innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children, offering a broad portfolio of all-season products while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 8,997 shares and purchasing 4,040 shares. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Crocs Inc has experienced 7 insider buys and 12 insider sells.

On the valuation front, Crocs Inc's shares were priced at $118 on the day of the insider's latest transaction. The company's market capitalization stands at $7.253 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9.36, which is below both the industry median of 20.37 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Crocs Inc is Fairly Valued. The GF Value, set at $130.07, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

