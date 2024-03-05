Robert Muraro, Chief Commercial Officer of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares in the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Targa Resources Corp is an energy infrastructure company that operates in the midstream natural gas sector, providing services such as gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas and NGLs, as well as storing and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,000 shares of Targa Resources Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Targa Resources Corp indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 25 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Targa Resources Corp were trading at $97.31, resulting in a market capitalization of $21.771 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.58, which compares to the industry median of 10.11 and is below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $97.31 and a GuruFocus Value of $68.49, Targa Resources Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.42, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

