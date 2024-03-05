Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR), a global leading lodging company with more than 7,000 properties across 131 countries and territories, reported an insider selling event. President, EMEA Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

The insider executed the sale at an average price of $251.93, resulting in a transaction amount of approximately $692,805.57. Following this transaction, Satyajit Anand's direct ownership in the company has adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,749 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed within the company, where insider sells have outnumbered insider buys over the past year. Specifically, there have been 31 insider sells and no insider buys for Marriott International Inc within this period.

Shares of Marriott International Inc were trading at $251.93 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $72.145 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.46, which is above the industry median of 20.7 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric suggests a comparison with both industry standards and the company's own pricing history.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $251.93 and a GF Value of $240.86, Marriott International Inc holds a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to the intrinsic value estimate by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

