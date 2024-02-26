Restaurant Brands International Inc Insider Sells Shares

Chief Corporate Officer Duncan Fulton executed a sale of 64,345 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR, Financial) on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The insider has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 81,492 shares and making no purchase transactions.

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a multinational fast-food holding company. It owns and operates several well-known fast-food chains, including Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. The company focuses on growing these brands by enhancing menu offerings, modernizing the dining experience, and expanding the global presence of its franchises.

The insider transaction history for Restaurant Brands International Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 43 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc were trading at $76.07, giving the company a market capitalization of $23.931 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 20.26, which is below the industry median of 24.005 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $83.35, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.91, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

