Director Ye Li Sells 11,184 Shares of PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS)

On February 26, 2024, Director Ye Li executed a sale of 11,184 shares of PDF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $33.37 per share, resulting in a total value of $373,287.08.

PDF Solutions Inc provides software and services that are designed to help manufacturers in the semiconductor and electronics industries improve the yield and quality of their products. The company's solutions include proprietary software, physical intellectual property, consulting, and training services, which are used to enhance the manufacturing process and improve efficiency.

Over the past year, Ye Li has sold a total of 11,184 shares of PDF Solutions Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 7 insider sells for the company.

Shares of PDF Solutions Inc were trading at $33.37 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.272 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 475.00, which is significantly above both the industry median of 27.7 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, PDF Solutions Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, with a GF Value of $38.15. This indicates that the stock is considered modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus using historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

