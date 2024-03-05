Boston Scientific Corporation is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of medical devices used in various interventional medical specialties, including interventional cardiology, peripheral interventions, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, endoscopy, urology, pelvic health, and neuromodulation. According to a recent SEC Filing, Wendy Carruthers, EVP, Human Resources at Boston Scientific Corp (BSX), sold 6,983 shares of the company on February 23, 2024. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 123,694 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Boston Scientific Corp shows a pattern of insider selling, with 39 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, shares of Boston Scientific Corp were trading at $66.89 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, resulting in a market cap of $97.811 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 62.31, which is above the industry median of 27.635 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.24, indicating that Boston Scientific Corp is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value of $54.10. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

