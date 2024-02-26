On February 26, 2024, Quanterix Corp (QTRX, Financial), a pioneering life sciences company, announced the rescheduling of its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings release and conference call. The company has decided to align the disclosure of its financial results with the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K, expected by February 29, 2024. Quanterix has reaffirmed its 2023 financial guidance, anticipating revenue, gross margin, and cash usage to be consistent with the projections provided earlier on January 10, 2024. Investors and analysts are keenly awaiting the detailed financials, which will be discussed during the investor call now set for February 29, 2024. The full details of the earnings will be made available through a press release on the Quanterix website, and interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call from the company's investor relations page. For more information, please refer to Quanterix's 8-K filing.

Quanterix Corp is at the forefront of the life sciences industry, specializing in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platforms that are revolutionizing precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. The company's proprietary Simoa technology enables the detection of protein biomarkers at concentrations previously undetectable by conventional methods. This breakthrough has significant implications for disease understanding and management across various medical fields, including neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology, and infectious disease. Quanterix's commitment to innovation has made it a trusted partner in the scientific community, contributing to over 2,700 peer-reviewed journal publications.

Quanterix's financial performance is a critical indicator of its ability to sustain and expand its research and development efforts. The company's ability to meet its revenue and gross margin guidance demonstrates operational efficiency and market demand for its Simoa technology. Moreover, managing cash usage effectively is vital for Quanterix to continue investing in its cutting-edge platforms and maintain its competitive edge in the medical devices and instruments industry.

While the final financial results are pending the completion of year-end close procedures and an audit, the reaffirmation of the 2023 guidance suggests a stable financial trajectory for Quanterix. This stability is crucial for the company's ongoing research initiatives and its ability to deliver innovative solutions that can transform the landscape of disease detection and management.

Quanterix's performance is not only a reflection of its financial health but also an indicator of the potential impact its technologies may have on the future of healthcare. As the company prepares to share its full-year financials, stakeholders are looking forward to understanding how Quanterix's achievements in the past year will pave the way for future growth and advancements in precision health.

Please note that the information provided in this article is based on Quanterix's expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and is subject to change. The final financial results will be available upon completion of the company's normal quarter and year-end close procedures and the audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

