Sassine Ghazi, President and CEO of Synopsys Inc (SNPS, Financial), executed a sale of 10,294 shares in the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Synopsys Inc is a company that provides software products and services used to design integrated circuits and electronic devices. It also offers software and hardware used to validate the integrity of integrated circuits and the software that runs on them.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,294 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Synopsys Inc shows a pattern of 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Synopsys Inc were trading at $577.51, giving the company a market capitalization of $86.82 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 62.68, which is above both the industry median of 28.17 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.28, with a current share price of $577.51 and a GF Value of $451.93, indicating that Synopsys Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

