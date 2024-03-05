Bumble Inc (BMBL) Surpasses $1 Billion Revenue in 2023, Announces Workforce Reduction

Transformative Actions Underway as Bumble Inc (BMBL) Navigates Growth and Efficiency

Summary
  • Total Revenue: Increased by 16% to $1,051.8 million in 2023.
  • Bumble App Revenue: Grew by 22% to $844.8 million for the full year.
  • Net Loss: Narrowed significantly to $1.9 million from $114.1 million in the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved to $275.6 million, representing 26.2% of revenue.
  • Paying Users: Increased by 16.9% to 3.7 million in 2023.
  • Share Repurchase: $136 million in share repurchases under the $300 million program.
  • Workforce Reduction: Plans to reduce global workforce by approximately 350 roles.
Bumble Inc (BMBL, Financial) released its 8-K filing on February 27, 2024, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its online dating services through the Bumble and Badoo apps, has reported a significant increase in revenue, surpassing the $1 billion mark in 2023, a testament to its growing user base and successful monetization strategies.

Financial Performance and Strategic Transformations

Bumble Inc (BMBL, Financial) has shown resilience and strategic prowess in its latest earnings report. The company's total revenue for 2023 increased by 16% to $1,051.8 million, with the Bumble app alone generating a 22% increase in revenue, amounting to $844.8 million. The fourth quarter saw a 13.2% rise in total revenue to $273.6 million, including a favorable impact from foreign currency movements.

Despite these gains, Bumble Inc (BMBL, Financial) faced challenges, including a net loss of $32.0 million in the fourth quarter, although this was a significant improvement from the $159.2 million net loss in the same quarter of the previous year. The full-year net loss also narrowed to $1.9 million from $114.1 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $275.6 million, or 26.2% of revenue, up from $226.9 million, or 25.1% of revenue in the previous year.

CEO Lidiane Jones emphasized the company's commitment to customer-centric growth and innovation, with plans to relaunch the Bumble app and accelerate the product roadmap. CFO Anu Subramanian highlighted the focus on execution and growth initiatives, aiming to strengthen the margin profile and cash flow potential.

Operational Metrics and Balance Sheet Strength

Bumble Inc (BMBL, Financial) reported an increase in total paying users to 4.0 million, a 16.4% rise, while the average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) decreased slightly to $22.64. The balance sheet reflects a strong liquidity position with $355.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, although total debt stood at $620.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

The company also announced a share repurchase program, with $136 million in shares repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2023, leaving $143 million available for future repurchases.

Transformation Plan and Outlook

In a bold move to align its operating model with strategic priorities, Bumble Inc (BMBL, Financial) plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 350 roles. This is expected to incur non-recurring charges of $20 million to $25 million, primarily related to employee severance and related charges.

For the first quarter of 2024, Bumble Inc (BMBL, Financial) anticipates total revenue between $262 million and $268 million, with adjusted EBITDA between $67 million and $70 million. The full-year outlook for 2024 projects a total revenue growth of 8% to 11% and an adjusted EBITDA margin growth of at least 300 basis points, excluding charges related to the transformation initiative.

Value investors may find Bumble Inc (BMBL, Financial)'s strategic initiatives and improved financial health compelling, as the company navigates through a transformative phase aimed at fostering long-term growth and operational efficiency.

For more detailed information, investors and interested parties can access the full earnings report and listen to the webcast of the conference call on Bumble Inc (BMBL, Financial)'s investor relations website.

Investor Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected]

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bumble Inc for further details.

