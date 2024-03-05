BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Reports Solid Revenue and EBITDA Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Company Initiates 2024 Guidance with Positive Outlook

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 revenue rose 16% to $725.5 million, with full-year revenue up 12% to $2.5 billion.
  • Net Income: Q4 GAAP net income increased 54% to $66.3 million, while full-year net income saw a 3% rise to $246.3 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Q4 diluted non-GAAP EPS was $1.01, with full-year diluted non-GAAP EPS at $3.02.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 adjusted EBITDA grew 13% to $147.6 million, with a full-year increase of 7% to $471.9 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: Significant growth in free cash flow, reaching $212.4 million for the year, a 358% increase.
  • 2024 Guidance: BWXT projects Non-GAAP EPS between $3.05 and $3.20 and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $500 million for 2024.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2023. The company, a leading provider of nuclear components for government and commercial applications, reported a strong finish to the year with significant growth in revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA.

BWX Technologies operates primarily through two segments: Government Operations, which includes legacy Nuclear Operations Group and Nuclear Services Group, and Commercial Operations, which encompasses the legacy Nuclear Power Group. The company's operations span the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with the majority of its business in the U.S. and a significant focus on Government Operations.

The company's performance in the fourth quarter was marked by a 16% increase in revenue to $725.5 million, driven by higher naval nuclear component production, long-lead materials procurement, microreactors, and special materials processing. Full-year revenue also saw a 12% increase to $2.5 billion, attributed to growth in both operating segments.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter grew by 13% to $147.6 million, while the full-year figure rose by 7% to $471.9 million. This growth was supported by higher revenue and favorable contract adjustments, although partially offset by increased staffing levels and associated costs.

Net income for the fourth quarter increased by 54% to $66.3 million, and full-year net income rose by 3% to $246.3 million. The company also reported robust free cash flow for the year, which increased by a remarkable 358% to $212.4 million.

Looking ahead, BWXT has initiated guidance for 2024, projecting Non-GAAP EPS between $3.05 and $3.20 and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $500 million. This guidance reflects the company's positive outlook and the momentum carried over from 2023.

President and CEO Rex D. Geveden commented on the results, stating:

"We had a strong finish to 2023, with double-digit revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth and robust free cash flow in the fourth quarter, as expected. In 2023, we had record revenue and adjusted EBITDA and achieved many important objectives... Looking ahead, we expect the momentum from 2023 to carry into 2024 and more than offset the anticipated lull in aircraft carrier propulsion systems production, as other elements of our nuclear portfolio gather strength."

The company's financial achievements are particularly important in the Aerospace & Defense industry, where consistent revenue and EBITDA growth are critical indicators of a company's ability to invest in new technologies and maintain a competitive edge. BWXT's strong cash flow performance also underscores its financial health and ability to return value to shareholders.

As BWXT prepares for its Investor Day on February 28, 2024, the company's leadership remains optimistic about future prospects, citing favorable market trends, unique assets, and a highly skilled workforce as key drivers for continued success.

1762596880853921792.png

For more detailed financial information, including reconciliations of non-GAAP results, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings release and additional materials available on the BWXT investor relations website.

BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT, Financial) continues to leverage its expertise and strategic initiatives to position itself for sustainable growth in the dynamic Aerospace & Defense sector, making it a company to watch for value investors and industry stakeholders alike.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BWX Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.