Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Announces Strong Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results; Initiates Dividend

RYAN's Earnings Highlight Robust Revenue Growth and Profitability

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Increased by 22.5% year-over-year to $532.9 million in Q4 2023.
  • Organic Revenue Growth Rate: Reached 16.0% year-over-year in Q4 2023.
  • Net Income: Grew 27.8% year-over-year to $58.5 million in Q4 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDAC: Rose by 24.6% year-over-year to $158.6 million in Q4 2023.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Increased by 29.6% year-over-year to $95.7 million in Q4 2023.
  • Quarterly Dividend Initiated: A regular dividend of $0.11 per share and a special dividend of $0.23 per share announced.
  • Full Year 2024 Outlook: Organic Revenue Growth Rate projected between 12.0% - 13.5%, and Adjusted EBITDAC Margin expected to be between 31.0% - 31.5%.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN, Financial), a leading international specialty insurance firm, released its 8-K filing, reporting significant growth in its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. The company, known for providing specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers, showcased a strong performance with a 22.5% increase in total revenue for Q4 2023, amounting to $532.9 million.

1762596970029019136.png

Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

RYAN's organic revenue growth rate was an impressive 16.0% for the quarter, reflecting the company's ability to win new clients and expand existing relationships. The net income for the quarter stood at $58.5 million, marking a 27.8% increase from the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDAC, a key profitability metric, grew by 24.6% to $158.6 million, indicating efficient management and strong operational execution.

Adjusted net income also saw a significant rise of 29.6% to $95.7 million, with adjusted diluted earnings per share up by the same percentage to $0.35. These financial achievements underscore RYAN's ability to not only grow revenue but also to translate that growth into bottom-line results, which is critical for value investors focused on profitability and cash flow.

Dividend Initiation and Shareholder Returns

In a move that highlights the company's financial strength and commitment to shareholder returns, RYAN's board of directors declared a one-time special cash dividend of $0.23 per share and initiated a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share. This decision reflects the board's confidence in the company's sustainable, profitable growth and its ability to generate strong cash flow over the long term.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Outlook

RYAN provided its full year 2024 outlook, projecting an organic revenue growth rate between 12.0% and 13.5%, and an adjusted EBITDAC margin between 31.0% and 31.5%. These projections suggest that the company expects to continue its growth trajectory and maintain high levels of profitability.

Founder, Chairman, and CEO Patrick G. Ryan commented on the results, stating, "Our fourth quarter results capped off another great year, in which we delivered 15% organic revenue growth, 21% adjusted EBITDAC growth, and 20% adjusted EPS growth." He also emphasized the company's successful M&A strategy and the initiation of the dividend program as a means to create additional value for investors.

Ryan Specialty's robust performance in Q4 and throughout 2023, combined with a positive outlook for 2024, positions the company as an attractive option for value investors seeking growth and profitability in the insurance industry.

For a detailed analysis of RYAN's financials and future prospects, investors are encouraged to review the full earnings report and consider the implications for their investment strategies.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc for further details.

