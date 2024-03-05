Health Catalyst Inc CEO Daniel Burton Acquires 26,200 Shares

Daniel Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT, Financial), has increased the insider's stake in the company by purchasing 26,200 shares on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of buys over the past year, bringing the insider's total purchased shares to 75,250, with no recorded sales in the same period.

Health Catalyst Inc is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. The company's solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services that aim to improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase can indicate confidence in the company's future prospects or undervaluation, while insider sales may suggest the opposite.

The insider transaction history for Health Catalyst Inc shows a pattern of 2 insider buys and 15 insider sells over the past year. This activity can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, Health Catalyst Inc's shares were trading at $7.81 on the day of the insider's recent purchase, giving the company a market cap of $486.657 million. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.45, with the GF Value being $17.25. This ratio suggests that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often look at insider transactions as a piece of the puzzle when assessing a company's stock. The recent insider buying activity at Health Catalyst Inc, particularly by the CEO Daniel Burton, may warrant attention as it could signal a belief in the company's value or future performance.

