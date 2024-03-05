Christian Rothe, President, Industrial Division of Graco Inc (GGG, Financial), has sold 15,000 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $90.04 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,350,600.

Graco Inc is a manufacturer of fluid handling equipment used in the industrial and commercial sectors. The company's products are used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. Graco serves customers in the manufacturing, processing, construction, and maintenance industries worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases of Graco Inc stock. The insider transaction history for Graco Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 1 insider buy and 20 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Graco Inc's shares were trading at $90.04 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $15.06 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 30.47, which is above both the industry median of 22.19 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.12, with a GF Value of $80.26, indicating that Graco Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

