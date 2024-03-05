Universal Health Realty Income Trust Reports Decline in Net Income and FFO for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Challenging Year Leads to Decreased Earnings Despite Strong Healthcare Property Portfolio

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Q4 net income decreased to $3.6 million from $5.6 million in Q4 2022, and full-year net income dropped to $15.4 million from $21.1 million in 2022.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted for a loss on divestiture, Q4 adjusted net income was $3.8 million, down from $5.6 million in the prior year's quarter.
  • Funds from Operations (FFO): Q4 FFO fell to $11.4 million from $12.4 million in Q4 2022, and full-year FFO decreased to $44.6 million from $48.8 million in 2022.
  • Dividends: The Q4 dividend was $.725 per share, with a total payout of $10.0 million.
  • Property Transactions: Sold a vacant specialty facility in Corpus Christi, Texas, for $3.9 million, and acquired McAllen Doctor's Center in McAllen, Texas, for $7.6 million.
  • Capital Resources: As of December 31, 2023, UHT had $326.6 million in borrowings with $45.3 million of available borrowing capacity.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The healthcare REIT, which invests in a variety of healthcare and human service facilities, experienced a decrease in net income and funds from operations (FFO) both for the quarter and the year, compared to the same periods in 2022.

Financial Performance Overview

The company reported a Q4 net income of $3.6 million, or $.26 per diluted share, a decrease from $5.6 million, or $.41 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. After adjusting for a loss on divestiture, the adjusted net income for Q4 was $3.8 million, or $.28 per diluted share. For the full year, net income was $15.4 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, down from $21.1 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, in 2022. The adjusted net income for the year was $15.6 million, or $1.13 per diluted share.

The decrease in adjusted net income was attributed to several factors, including an increase in interest expense due to higher average borrowing rates and outstanding borrowings, and a decrease related to a one-time settlement in 2022. However, these were partially offset by an increase in income generated at various properties.

FFO for Q4 decreased to $11.4 million, or $.82 per diluted share, from $12.4 million, or $.90 per diluted share, in the prior year's quarter. The full-year FFO also saw a decrease to $44.6 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, from $48.8 million, or $3.54 per diluted share, in 2022. The decline in FFO was primarily due to the decrease in adjusted net income, partially offset by an increase in depreciation and amortization expense.

Property Transactions and Dividend Information

In December 2023, UHT divested a vacant specialty facility in Corpus Christi, Texas, resulting in a loss of approximately $232,000. This move is expected to eliminate the operating expenses associated with the facility, which totaled $254,000 in 2023. Additionally, the company acquired the McAllen Doctor's Center in Texas for approximately $7.6 million, which is fully leased to a subsidiary of UHS.

The company also completed construction on the Sierra Medical Plaza I in Reno, Nevada, with an estimated aggregate cost of $35 million, of which approximately $29 million was incurred as of December 31, 2023.

The fourth quarter dividend was declared at $.725 per share, totaling $10.0 million, and was paid on December 29, 2023.

Capital Resources and Outlook

As of the end of 2023, UHT had $326.6 million of borrowings outstanding and $45.3 million of available borrowing capacity. Despite the challenges faced in 2023, CEO and President Alan B. Miller expressed pride in the company's strong portfolio and optimism for the future, emphasizing the goal of providing a reliable dividend stream to shareholders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust's performance in 2023 reflects the impact of increased borrowing costs and nonrecurring items related to property transactions. The company's strategic divestitures and acquisitions, along with the completion of construction projects, position it to navigate the challenges ahead and continue its focus on delivering value to shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Universal Health Realty Income Trust for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.