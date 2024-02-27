QuickLogic Corp Reports Record Net Income in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Strong Revenue Growth and Non-GAAP Profitability Highlighted

19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Achieved record GAAP net income of $2.0 million and non-GAAP net income of $2.6 million for Q4 2023.
  • Revenue Growth: Year-over-year revenue increased by 31% in fiscal 2023, with Q4 revenue up by 83.1% compared to Q4 2022.
  • Gross Margin: Improved gross margins, with GAAP gross margin at 77.1% and non-GAAP gross margin at 78.3% for Q4 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Managed a modest decrease in operating expenses, contributing to increased non-GAAP operating leverage.
  • New IP Contract: Announced a new IP contract targeting the 12nm fabrication node, indicating potential future growth.
  • Sales Funnel: Grew to a record $168 million, showing a diversified range of new IP customers and end markets.
  • Line of Credit: Increased to $20 million with an extended maturity date, bolstering the company's financial flexibility.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, QuickLogic Corp (QUIK, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing a record-setting financial performance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2023. The company, known for its development and marketing of semiconductor and software algorithm solutions, has reported significant growth and profitability, marking a successful year.

1762606923749945344.png

Company Overview

QuickLogic Corp is a fabless semiconductor company that specializes in creating solutions for mobile and portable electronics. Its products, which include Sensor Processing, eFPGA IP and Tools, Display, and Smart Connectivity, are designed to enhance the battery life of devices from OEMs. With a global presence in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, QuickLogic collaborates with mobile processor manufacturers, sensor manufacturers, and developers to create reference designs that propel the industry forward.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's financial results for Q4 2023 were impressive, with total revenue reaching $7.5 million, a 12.2% increase from the previous quarter and an 83.1% increase from the same period in the previous year. This growth was largely driven by an increase in new product revenue, which jumped to approximately $6.8 million, a 140.2% increase from Q4 2022. However, mature product revenue saw a decline of 47.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Despite this, the company's strategic focus on new products and IP contracts has positioned it well for continued growth.

QuickLogic's GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins also saw improvements, indicating efficient cost management and a strong value proposition for its products. The company's ability to control operating expenses while growing revenue is a testament to its operational excellence and strategic planning.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

The record net income and profitability reported by QuickLogic are significant achievements for the company and the semiconductor industry. These results demonstrate the company's ability to adapt and innovate in a competitive market. The new IP contract targeting the 12nm fabrication node suggests that QuickLogic is well-positioned to capitalize on the latest technological advancements and market demands.

Analysis and Future Outlook

QuickLogic's CEO, Brian Faith, expressed pride in the company's record profitability and substantial annual revenue growth. He anticipates that the expansion of the customer base and end markets will sustain the growth trend and profitability into 2024 and beyond. The company's increased sales funnel and enhanced line of credit further solidify its financial stability and capacity for investment in future growth opportunities.

Overall, QuickLogic's strong performance in Q4 and fiscal year 2023 reflects a company that is effectively leveraging its innovative product offerings and strategic initiatives to drive growth and profitability. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to QuickLogic's continued momentum in the semiconductor space.

For a more detailed analysis of QuickLogic's financials and future prospects, investors are encouraged to review the full earnings report and join the conference call hosted by the company.

For further information and to stay updated on QuickLogic's progress, investors can follow the company's press releases, SEC filings, and updates on its website and social media channels.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from QuickLogic Corp for further details.

