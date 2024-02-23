Director Brenda Bacon Acquires Shares of FTI Consulting Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

On February 23, 2024, Director Brenda Bacon executed a purchase of 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting Inc (FCN, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has added to the insider's holdings in the company, which over the past year included a total of 1,120 shares purchased and 3,991 shares sold.

FTI Consulting Inc is a global business advisory firm that provides multidisciplinary solutions to complex challenges and opportunities. The company operates through segments including Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Strategic Communications, and Technology. These services are designed to help organizations manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational, and transactional.

Insider transactions, such as the one conducted by the insider, are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. Insider buying can be seen as a positive sign that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's operations and prospects are confident in the stock's future performance. Conversely, insider selling, while not always negative, may raise questions about the insider's long-term belief in the company's success.

The insider transaction history for FTI Consulting Inc shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 19 insider sells over the past year.

1762630290481770496.png

On the valuation front, FTI Consulting Inc's shares were priced at $222.96 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market cap of $7.679 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 28.03, surpassing both the industry median of 17.91 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) was at a ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock was Fairly Valued. The GF Value of $204.91 is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

1762630329304248320.png

Investors and analysts often look at insider buying as a bullish indicator, suggesting that the insider sees value in the shares at current levels. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's financial performance when interpreting insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.