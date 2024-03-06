Kabir Sethi, Managing Director at LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA, Financial), executed a sale of 1,300 shares in the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc operates in the financial services industry, providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. The company also offers technology, clearing services, practice management programs and training, and independent research to its financial advisors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,300 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for LPL Financial Holdings Inc indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 13 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc were trading at $266.5, resulting in a market capitalization of $19.951 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.63, which is above the industry median of 18.5 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $266.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $257.93, LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

